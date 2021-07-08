I’m in the process of fully upgrading my cooling system. I plan on getting the Mishimoto radiator for AOD Transmission along with the Mishimoto silicone hoses, I’m replacing the stock fan shroud , fan clutch and blades with brand new ones. I’m stuck at which type of water pump should I get. My car is a daily driver and sees mainly stop and go stoplight traffic etc. Engine is bone stock and plan on keeping it that way for a long time.