Should I just swap the whole tank?

When I fill up gas, i can smell a slight raw gas smell back near the tank. So, I figure I am in for maybe the vent, vent tube, something along that line. Since I need to pull the tank down to determine the source, I also will swap out the pump and the filler neck seal and the vent etc. I dont think there is an issue with the tank itself, but it is 27 years old so should I just do a preemptive strike and order a new tank? Or is it others experience that the tanks hold up pretty well? I see the whole tank and kit with a walbro 225lph pump at LMR for $399. (Then there is the paradise penalty assessment of $209 shipping for living with Hula Girls.)



Thanks



Chris