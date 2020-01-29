Should I just swap the whole tank?

When I fill up gas, i can smell a slight raw gas smell back near the tank. So, I figure I am in for maybe the vent, vent tube, something along that line. Since I need to pull the tank down to determine the source, I also will swap out the pump and the filler neck seal and the vent etc. I dont think there is an issue with the tank itself, but it is 27 years old so should I just do a preemptive strike and order a new tank? Or is it others experience that the tanks hold up pretty well? I see the whole tank and kit with a walbro 225lph pump at LMR for $399. (Then there is the paradise penalty assessment of $209 shipping for living with Hula Girls.)

Thanks

Chris
 

Well... That depends upon the availability of that tank to you.

If the shop down the street has one, I'd say to pull it all apart then make the decision.

If you pull it apart and discovering a crappy tank means you gotta sit broke for several weeks... Screw it. Swap it all.
 
I AM the shop down the street :D...and I don't have one. We have no performance shops here...and I mean zero. So, I would have to order it. 2nd day air...$209......just the shipping....
 
