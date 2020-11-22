So i got a 2002 GT 4.6 V8, for 1500$ its my first buy and i love it even tough its been trashed a little i want to see what you guys think and could suggest me for the best interest of the car, as i already said its been trashed, but i really feel like putting in the work/time/love into this car even tough i dont know alot ! This car when i purchased it it was low on everything and it was sitting for a while with a deplorable condition in the inside, a squealing coming from the left back tire but no check engine light! Wich i see as a good sign I’ve called a couple of mecanics to check the status of the car but they wont tell me anything other than the car is fine and good but i really want to take a sensor or two and check everything i want to make this car reliable, fast and smooth, and i know, lots of money for that but i honestly will do whatever it takes, previous owner told me the car overheated and left them stranded once or twice they also said they had it fixed and they fixed other stuff too they let the car go because they said it was too much money they put into it and they really couldn’t afford it anymore after it got hit...



anyways guys sorry for the whole bible i wrote and please give me your most honest opinion !!

I want to turn this car into a beast