What's it Worth? Should i really invest money into this vehicle?

B

Blowbusta

New Member
Nov 22, 2020
0
0
0
21
130 E Mckellips rd
So i got a 2002 GT 4.6 V8, for 1500$ its my first buy and i love it even tough its been trashed a little i want to see what you guys think and could suggest me for the best interest of the car, as i already said its been trashed, but i really feel like putting in the work/time/love into this car even tough i dont know alot ! This car when i purchased it it was low on everything and it was sitting for a while with a deplorable condition in the inside, a squealing coming from the left back tire but no check engine light! Wich i see as a good sign I’ve called a couple of mecanics to check the status of the car but they wont tell me anything other than the car is fine and good but i really want to take a sensor or two and check everything i want to make this car reliable, fast and smooth, and i know, lots of money for that but i honestly will do whatever it takes, previous owner told me the car overheated and left them stranded once or twice they also said they had it fixed and they fixed other stuff too they let the car go because they said it was too much money they put into it and they really couldn’t afford it anymore after it got hit...

anyways guys sorry for the whole bible i wrote and please give me your most honest opinion !!
I want to turn this car into a beast
 

Attachments

  • 272CAB88-A0E6-44B3-8ADA-12A1C3DA69D1.jpeg
    272CAB88-A0E6-44B3-8ADA-12A1C3DA69D1.jpeg
    665.1 KB · Views: 7
  • 1A3903BB-2197-4A09-951F-98B232EBDA1A.jpeg
    1A3903BB-2197-4A09-951F-98B232EBDA1A.jpeg
    621.9 KB · Views: 8
  • 5C628A81-ACAC-40B5-B846-6444A4EF8785.jpeg
    5C628A81-ACAC-40B5-B846-6444A4EF8785.jpeg
    542.7 KB · Views: 6
  • 08C28010-6393-460D-BA5E-26F5B288E146.jpeg
    08C28010-6393-460D-BA5E-26F5B288E146.jpeg
    463.3 KB · Views: 5
  • F46C6A5D-F514-48F8-BE59-710C44834035.jpeg
    F46C6A5D-F514-48F8-BE59-710C44834035.jpeg
    458.1 KB · Views: 5
  • 252C24E3-19B2-4AD9-8ABD-8D766CD84023.jpeg
    252C24E3-19B2-4AD9-8ABD-8D766CD84023.jpeg
    643 KB · Views: 4
  • FE688069-CC76-4606-84C4-47B93831B85C.jpeg
    FE688069-CC76-4606-84C4-47B93831B85C.jpeg
    563 KB · Views: 4
  • 909FD830-11F5-49AD-B0E6-416D7F46F65C.jpeg
    909FD830-11F5-49AD-B0E6-416D7F46F65C.jpeg
    556.1 KB · Views: 4
  • 2A8868DB-864E-4634-AA55-6C74DCA54D11.jpeg
    2A8868DB-864E-4634-AA55-6C74DCA54D11.jpeg
    836.7 KB · Views: 5
  • C701793A-C1CA-4AD8-9E8B-9EE9214C0D50.jpeg
    C701793A-C1CA-4AD8-9E8B-9EE9214C0D50.jpeg
    483.8 KB · Views: 7

  • Sponsors(?)


B

Blowbusta

New Member
Nov 22, 2020
0
0
0
21
130 E Mckellips rd
It doesnt show where it was hit my bad ill update the photos on here too
 

Attachments

  • 47E33AC8-9F8B-4C69-B8BA-515B0AC76009.jpeg
    47E33AC8-9F8B-4C69-B8BA-515B0AC76009.jpeg
    639.8 KB · Views: 4
  • 08BEF344-2FFA-4D6E-9CCE-8425C9F70C64.jpeg
    08BEF344-2FFA-4D6E-9CCE-8425C9F70C64.jpeg
    421.3 KB · Views: 4
  • 69D78FBD-42AD-4970-B124-E24DD605FC75.jpeg
    69D78FBD-42AD-4970-B124-E24DD605FC75.jpeg
    419.9 KB · Views: 4
  • 69B23664-39B8-4DE6-B8F4-76C70A8B6B38.jpeg
    69B23664-39B8-4DE6-B8F4-76C70A8B6B38.jpeg
    590.8 KB · Views: 4
  • 1CB759EF-5989-4FC2-8BC1-92B14AB16FDA.jpeg
    1CB759EF-5989-4FC2-8BC1-92B14AB16FDA.jpeg
    492 KB · Views: 4
  • A9F1A2B8-8560-4DAD-88BA-60465AEA2A45.jpeg
    A9F1A2B8-8560-4DAD-88BA-60465AEA2A45.jpeg
    611.8 KB · Views: 5
  • CD01E86E-9AE2-4267-A3A4-FC11CF687D0E.jpeg
    CD01E86E-9AE2-4267-A3A4-FC11CF687D0E.jpeg
    592.1 KB · Views: 4
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

N
2007 Mustang GT Cold Engine and Hesitation Problem
Replies
0
Views
85
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
noahgt
N
Cammer429
Swap or Build?
Replies
5
Views
615
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
weendoggy
weendoggy
J
1972 Mach 1 wont go above 4k rpm
Replies
2
Views
748
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
coolmac
C
M
I really wasn't expecting this....... First time Mustang owner.......
Replies
6
Views
753
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mikedd969
M
M
Progress Thread '67 Mustang 351C > C4 trans > Clueless 21 year old
Replies
5
Views
774
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
rustaddict
R
Top Bottom