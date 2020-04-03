Fox Should I/would you still use single after market gauges?

K

kendawg73

5 Year Member
Feb 5, 2014
Well my original plan was to use/install after market Oil pressure gauge (non-electric with SS line) non-electric water and volt gauge since the factory ones were not 100% accurate ect..
So I bought all the stuff, drilled the holes before painting the engine bay, ect just have to install once I get interior back in, but now, I ended up buying a Dakota gauge cluster, which comes with the senders for oil and water... and would (I would hope) be pretty much as accurate as the aftermarket non-elec ones I bought...
so now to me it would seem dumb to now install/use the non-electric gauges I bought. Am I right or would you guys still install/use them? That's the problem buying parts over 6-7 years.. sometimes you end up going different direction...
 

