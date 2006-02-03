shrader valve size?

i bought a fuel pressure regulator and need to get a fuel pressure gauge anyone know what size fitting fits where shrader valve is???
 

Can the shrader valve adapter with the 1/16 female onto a 1/8 male be bought at a hardware store. And can I then get a 1/8 90 degree elbow for a fuel pressure gauge also a common piece. The adapter is fifteen bucks at LMR........do I have to take the pin out of the valve..Noobie with this.
 
With the 1/8 NPT male fitting the whole shrader valve threads out and then thread the fitting in its place.

31482-2.jpg
This is what you will remove.
 
