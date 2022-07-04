93 lx v8 - Recently had an issue where noticed a belt was starting to shred. It was pretty old so figured it was time. Have gone through a couple of different belts and found that it's riding up on/against the front lip of the water pump pulley. Nothing has changed, but it looks like the PS pump might be off a bit and pulling the belt forward (towards front of car)? I see there is probably about 1/4-1/8" of play in the pump pulley/shaft which i understand is normal. Pulley doesn't wobble.

I could shim the water pump pulley out a hair as an option as well, but don't want to bandaid the issue. Also not wanting to spend money on a PS pump if i don't need to.

Looking to see if anyone had had a similar issue.

Thanks