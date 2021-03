Mustang5L5 said:



but.....





Really need to clarify what this RPM act is challenging here. The main premise here is the EPA is cracking down on making a dedicated race car out of an originally street-legal car. In other words, you can’t make a trailered race car out of a street car.



But, it does nothing to address the root of the problem because...





In other words you aren’t getting any more off-road H-pipes, and you are up s creek if you get caught running no cats or other smog gear. You as an individual are still exposed.



considering most of us drive modded street cars and not trailered race cars, we still have a problem. Signed.....but.....Really need to clarify what this RPM act is challenging here. The main premise here is the EPA is cracking down on making a dedicated race car out of an originally street-legal car. In other words, you can’t make a trailered race car out of a street car.But, it does nothing to address the root of the problem because...In other words you aren’t getting any more off-road H-pipes, and you are ups creek if you get caught running no cats or other smog gear. You as an individual are still exposed.considering most of us drive modded street cars and not trailered race cars, we still have a problem. Click to expand...

I have modified/aftermarket parts on my car. To the best of my knowledge, it's all 49 State legal. My x-pipe and 3-way cats will not pass visual emissions in Commifornia (perhaps a few other states by now but I knew this when I did it). My cam is an emissions cam, my smog pump still operates (though it's not needed for my cats), and everything functions including the EGR. My sniffer numbers were better than OEM the last time it was tested (uh... 2014). I haven't put a ton of miles on it though it did get DDd for periods.347 Stroker, A/C, Power Steering, 2.2L Kenne Bell, All smog equipment, added oil separators.I don't however, think that we need [more clarity]. There's already too much oblivious micro-managing and to a lawyer, "More clarity" means they need to regulate everything down the gap in your spark plugs.This petition is to help [stop] these kinds of things from being enacted. Your government as it currently stands, wants you, peasants, to pay your money to go see a race car owned by someone that can afford a plate at their election fundraisers. Your ability to go out and build and compete is undesirable at the very best. It's more of the same: "Rules for thee but not for me". You might as well shoot startups right in the face. No more aftermarket.Next, comes the great argument about what is a racecar.Just as sure as I'm sitting here, some dipin congress will jump up and say that it's "any car that's been modified for performance or to increase horsepower". [End Quoted Congressional Dip