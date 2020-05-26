Fuel Sill no fuel Plus OBD! Not reading codes

Used jricher checklist and I am stuck. No Niod light so I am pretty sure the injectors in the throttle body are not firing. Pulled the Spout. Would not start. I got an OBD1 code reader. It initially would not pull codes. After numerous tries it did. It pulled codes 11, 10 and 15. Fired it up for a few minutes with gas in the throtell. Now the OBD1 will not pull codes. I am at a loss. Leaning towards the pip, Hate to have to replace a distributor if that not it!

How do I get the code reader working? Will it tell me if it is the PIP? Where should I go from here?
 

