Engine Sitting engine seized, any hope for saving it?

W

white_stang

New Member
Jan 6, 2022
6
0
1
17
Pennsylvania
Ive got a 79 fox with an 89(ish) 5.0 HO in it. The car ran when parked but sat for about 20 years with no spark plugs, which is very not good. Went to rotate the crank to reinstall pushrods and rockers and it moved maybe an eighth of a turn and then stopped, guessing its seized from rust. I already sprayed it down with PB blaster and ill probably keep at it for a few dats before I try to rotate it. Is there even any chance I can free it? And assuming I do, will the rings and bore be intact enough that i dont have to pull the heads or tear the old engine down? This engine was supposed to be just put back together and new fluids and hoses so i could drop it in my 93 for the time and im hopping i dont have to rip it apart.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Killing Hours
Engine 1989 GT Engine rebuild advice needed
Replies
21
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Killing Hours
Killing Hours
ChillPhatCat
Progress Thread Haven't posted in a looong time... rescuing another 'stang... '89 Vert
Replies
20
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
ChillPhatCat
ChillPhatCat
G
Planning a mild engine rebuild, '65 A-code. Decent approach?
Replies
3
Views
945
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Guitylerham
G
T
Sat+now Seized Engine, Advice
Replies
48
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
TRIBUNAL
T
FastDriver
Old H/c/i Installation Explanation And Pics
Replies
5
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
FastDriver
FastDriver
Top Bottom