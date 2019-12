Went on "Racing Junk".com. looking for SBF 302/351W aluminum heads new or used. At less than $800 a pair the price is good. They claim to use top quality parts only. I'd guess these are foreign castings as the aluminum is whats used in them, (may not be a bad thing). Claims to have sold many of them through the years..... Has a copycat competitor it seems.... Any input, good or bad?