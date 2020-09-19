Engine Sligh miss and pop over 3k rpm

Hello I have a 1988 mustang GT California mass air car. It has a slight miss/pop under heavy load when over about 3k rpms. Never does it under regular driving and part throttle. Seems to only be when Under wide open throttle.

In the process of restoring the car I replaced

Fuel PuMp
Fuel filter
Plugs (twice)
Wires (twice)
Coil
Cap and Rotor
Replace H-Pipe with BBK catted one
Replaced O2 sensor.

Mass Air meter but the same sensor. Unfortunately I can’t change the sensor unless I go splicing the plug. 88 mass air cars Cars have a square plug. I might be able to hunt one down but all the places I looked was a round one. All other mustangs are round. I did Clean it though.


I’m kind of stumped at this point has to what it could be.

My thoughts are something with the dizzy. Pip sensor perhaps. Tried a different TFS module. No real difference. The car seems to do it cold and hot Makes me think TFI is fine. I heard they normally only give problems when hot.

I’m not sure if the EGR valve could be casueing this. I do notice the EGR makes some funky buzzing sounds at idle.

My other thoughts are it’s could be injectors or fuel regulater.

The miss and pop is not that noticble. Like it’s not bucking or hesitating real bad so that makes me think it’s not fuel related. At least it’s not starving for fuel.

I also tried different timing any where from 10 to 14 degrees. Still does it

Any thoughts on what this could be?

Could a mechanical issues cause this? Car has about 200k on it. Other than that it runs great and still pulls hard.

I’m not sure if this is accurate but it feels like it’s only the driver side exuast doing it. It could just be i can’t hear the passenger side doing it because I’m hearing the driver side exhaust.
 

