Slight Antifreeze coolant smell during acceleration.

(2003 Cobra Terminator, Hellion Turbo Charged 4V , 4.6L MMR Engine, 30PSI capable.)

I wonder if anyone experienced this issue of slight antifreeze coolant smell during acceleration.

I found that usage of coolant is very low maybe an ounce or barely measurable during last two months.

I drove it few times around 12 times and each time gave it few boosts to 10psi max. as set. During this acceleration and boost once with engine normal warm temp. do smell a little antifreeze odor through heater vent even with heater recirculation air switch set at AC. This is Summer vehicle and Cometic head gasket is fairly new.

Under intake manifold there was a little gummy dark residue. I cleaned it up but not sure if it was antifreeze remains. I still think odor is coming from engine compartment near front of intake manifold and some air enters through intake air for heater core and exhaust vents. Not as much as before since I set ventilation at AC.