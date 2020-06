My car has a slight coolant smell when it gets hot. No leaks, drips whatsoever, and I’m not loosing coolant anywhere. I just can’t figure out why I detect a slight coolant smell after it gets warmed up. Maybe I’ll swap out the radiator cap. I don’t know what else it can be coming from. I don’t have a heater core, it was bypassed a long time ago. Car doesn’t overheat. Runs at about 190* with AC on when it 110* outside. Using a dual a Contour type fan. Thanks