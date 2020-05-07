Engine Slight hesitation/surge while driving

91GTstroked

91GTstroked

Active Member
Jun 14, 2007
135
43
38
Hey guys,

Need a little insight. Car feels like it's got a slight hesitation or surge while driving at lower speeds. Say 20-40 mph.

Hard to describe, feels like it's tugging.

I just cleaned maf sensor, timing at 14*. I lowered the idle after bumping the timing back up. I also adjusted the tps sensor around .097-.098, idles just fine.

Plugs, wires, distributor cap and rotor replaced last year. Same with fuel filter.

Has a very old msd 6a box and coil. I also replaced the fuel injector harness a couple weeks ago. Can't remember if it did this prior, I think so.

Any help is appreciated.
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D Newbie Needs Help With Slight Idle Issue And Hesitation Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 39
SableSal Tach Bounces and Slight Hesitation / Misfire, Need help. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
Engel slight hesitation on take off 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
X Very slight hesitation Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
S Car hesitating or slight miss Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
Kdubslugga Slight Throttle Hesitation! What can cause it? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
B Slight surging idle issues Digital Self-tuning Forum 14
Foxbodyguy49 slight surging on warm up Digital Self-tuning Forum 19
T Engine Slight miss/surge at light throttle cruise Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
L Lets try this again. Have a 72 Mach 1, need to replace the passenger side power motor. Motor engages but the window only moves slightly Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
Texas Stangalang 3v Engine tick/ slight knocking sound 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 14
W Slightly modified 91 fox, KCMO... The Welcome Wagon 1
J rough idle and very slight miss SVT Tech Forum 2
95BlueStallion Nick's "lvndpst" Restoration (and Slight Modification) Thread 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1851
Christopher Cole Engine 1990 Mustang (331) Slight Miss After Driving A Mile Or Two Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
Goon Squad Racing Drivetrain 3.73 Or 4.10 In Slightly Built '01 Gt? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
IIGood Attention Bassani Cat-back Owners...help With Slight Fitment Issue 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
FirstMustang99GTCNV Slight Rattle At Low Rpms SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
GallopGreg Weird, Slight, Almost Unnoticeable Slip/slide (??) When Braking And Getting To About 20mph 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
splogan Oil Leak / Slight Gas Smell 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
B Help Needed - Slight Vacuum Leak SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
cdurbin Engine Slightly Choppy Idle And Smells Rich Too Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
J SOLD Fs: Slightly Used 03 Cobra 5-lug Wheel And Tire Set Wheels Tires Brakes 0
from6to8 Fixed A Major Problem Today..........thoughts On This One Slight Issue 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
J Expired Fs: Slightly Used 03 Cobra 5-lug Wheel And Tire Set Wheels Tires Brakes 0
J slight squeaking noise SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
sneaky98gt Running Slightly Rich While Cruising SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 13
slayerripkdc Slight Tranny issues? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
S slight backfire and rough engine at idle 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
90lxwhite engine temp running slightly warmer than usual heater blowing cold Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
enferno carb swap - now engine shakes slightly at idle, etc. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
D 2003 Roush Running slight rough, and really slow 1/4 times SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
DMBuck Slightly Rough Idle 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
R Slight electrical problems Classic Mustang Specific Tech 13
sneaky98gt Slightly Low Fuel Pressure 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
8 Slight steering drift... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
cobra1923 slight pop when let off accelerator Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
will_95gt Is it normal for the tensioner to bounce slightly? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
R Kincked crank slightly while pulling out pilot bearing. Major Problem? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Pokageek Slight "Ting" @round 4200 RPM or so... 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
stprorolla49 Slight IRS Wobble SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
paintballpyro1 Slight misfire on start up? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
SableSal A/C Cuts off on very slight acceleration 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
xr8d302 Possibly getting slightly boned....legal advice?? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
C Slight clutch vibration 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
StangSims39 Slight Miss/Trans Shutter Issue SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
Undisputed Do I need adjustable panhard & 3rd link if I only lower the car slightly? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
J slight miss SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
Celeb For those installing slightly warped headers... (pic) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
B turbo gt for slightly modded gt 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
Similar threads
Top Bottom