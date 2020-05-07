Hey guys,



Need a little insight. Car feels like it's got a slight hesitation or surge while driving at lower speeds. Say 20-40 mph.



Hard to describe, feels like it's tugging.



I just cleaned maf sensor, timing at 14*. I lowered the idle after bumping the timing back up. I also adjusted the tps sensor around .097-.098, idles just fine.



Plugs, wires, distributor cap and rotor replaced last year. Same with fuel filter.



Has a very old msd 6a box and coil. I also replaced the fuel injector harness a couple weeks ago. Can't remember if it did this prior, I think so.



Any help is appreciated.