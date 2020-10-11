Slight jerking ?? HELP

CrazyChick08

CrazyChick08

Member
Jun 11, 2020
8
1
13
26
Hosford
2005 Mustang GT. 5 speed manual.
The problem I'm having is theres a slight jerking(that bucks a little constantly until I let off or go faster) only at steady throttle. No matter what speed I'm doing, there's a noticable jerking and it's worse when I'm at low rpms in low gears.
I changed out the spark plugs, the fuel filter and I've cleaned the MAF and throttle body. It does not throw any codes! The rpm sometimes stays at 1000rpm at idle and doesn't go down until driving it a little. It's driving me crazy. If anyone knows anything, let me know!
No mods, all stock besides exhaust and catalytic converters were removed 4 months ago
 

