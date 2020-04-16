Slight surging idle issues

1989 Foxbody 347 running on a microsquirt.



Im a noob with microsquirt and tunerstudio so bare with me. I cant for the life of me figure out my slightly surging idle. It will settle and idle nice if i give a few seconds. I do see my injector pw surging and i think it is causing the AFRs to swing. Im thinking that is why it is happening but i am not sure what cells need changed.Here is a log with it surging and then it settles out half way through, along with the tune.



Thanks!