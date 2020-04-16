Slight surging idle issues

B

baldeagle

New Member
Mar 27, 2020
5
0
1
28
jersey shore
1989 Foxbody 347 running on a microsquirt.

Im a noob with microsquirt and tunerstudio so bare with me. I cant for the life of me figure out my slightly surging idle. It will settle and idle nice if i give a few seconds. I do see my injector pw surging and i think it is causing the AFRs to swing. Im thinking that is why it is happening but i am not sure what cells need changed.Here is a log with it surging and then it settles out half way through, along with the tune.

Thanks!
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Foxbodyguy49 slight surging on warm up Digital Self-tuning Forum 19
T Engine Slight miss/surge at light throttle cruise Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
L Lets try this again. Have a 72 Mach 1, need to replace the passenger side power motor. Motor engages but the window only moves slightly Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
Texas Stangalang 3v Engine tick/ slight knocking sound 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 14
W Slightly modified 91 fox, KCMO... The Welcome Wagon 1
Similar threads
slight surging on warm up
Engine Slight miss/surge at light throttle cruise
Lets try this again. Have a 72 Mach 1, need to replace the passenger side power motor. Motor engages but the window only moves slightly
3v Engine tick/ slight knocking sound
Slightly modified 91 fox, KCMO...
Top Bottom