Slow Fuel Pressure

I have a stock '95 Mustang GT. Recently it started to feel down on power. While doing a fuel pressure test, I noticed that the needle on the guage was moving very slowly and eventually stopped at 32 to 34 psi at idle with no change when the motor is revved. It seems as though the car is struggling to build fuel pressure. Any ideas what could cause this? I couldn't find any fuel leaks while doing the pressure test. The system also held pressure when the car was off. As of May 2021 the car got a brand new 190lph Walbro pump, and brand new Wix filter. When changing the pump I inspected inside the tank for debris and it was clean. The car has also never been ran much bellow 1/4 tank since the pump was replaced. Any help is appreciated.