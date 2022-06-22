Slow Fuel Pressure

Altered

Altered

New Member
Apr 24, 2021
3
0
1
22
Iowa City
I have a stock '95 Mustang GT. Recently it started to feel down on power. While doing a fuel pressure test, I noticed that the needle on the guage was moving very slowly and eventually stopped at 32 to 34 psi at idle with no change when the motor is revved. It seems as though the car is struggling to build fuel pressure. Any ideas what could cause this? I couldn't find any fuel leaks while doing the pressure test. The system also held pressure when the car was off. As of May 2021 the car got a brand new 190lph Walbro pump, and brand new Wix filter. When changing the pump I inspected inside the tank for debris and it was clean. The car has also never been ran much bellow 1/4 tank since the pump was replaced. Any help is appreciated.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Fuel Fuel pressure changes
Replies
0
Views
55
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AnthonyA1234
A
hankth18
New 347 EFI stroker won’t idle
Replies
11
Views
355
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
mob
Fuel Fuel Pressure Question
Replies
4
Views
239
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
mob
mob
T
Fuel pressure
Replies
4
Views
440
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
2001busa1
2
S
Possible faulty injector driver?
Replies
4
Views
160
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
serfma
S
Top Bottom