Slow turn signal?

the turn signal and hazard circuit are somewhat independant, in that flashers might not work, but hazards will.

you really should find the flasher relay. the hazard relay is usually in the area of the fusebox and easy to find. but the one you need (flasher) is buried anywhere. as said, it is often behind the radio or behind/under the glovebox.

the relays have a piece of metal in them which gets weak over time. electrical relays can be better for that reason.



i doubt it could be the multi function switch. i dont think it would work erratically - either it does or does not.

the TS relay is easy and cheap to replace. if still no go, you can pull the column covers and get the DMM out and see what gives.



i personally think JR is on the right path - a dirty socket or bulb contact.

nuff rambling. good luck.