Slow turn signal?

HISSIN50 said:Jrichker, what makes flashers work too fast and not exactly consistant?
i was thinking a bulb that does not pull as much juice (watts) as it should, might - i have clear corners and it flashes a little funky (fast and not in 'rhythm') - im thinking whatever bulb came with the clear corners does not draw enough and is messing up the flasher relay.....thoughts?
89sleeper said:Did you try replacing the flasher in the fuse panel? Did you check that all of your bulbs were working? (No burnt bulbs)?
I put LED bulbs in my parking/turn signal in my 91 and it caused my flash to slow down with a 3-5 second delay. Also my indicator light in dash doesn’t flash completely off it fades, as does the parking light when it flashes for the turn signal. My hazards perform at a normal rate. I changed my flasher to a 2 prong LED flasher and that caused my signal lights to come on but not flash. I tried a 3 prong with ground and nothing flashed. They flash with my two prong motocraft, but very slowly.The flasher is just a circuit breaker that automatically resets itself every time it trips. The flash rate is partly a function of the current draw and partly of the reset time built into the flasher. There is a heater and a bi-metalic strip that has the contact on it to pass the current. Current flowing through the heater causes the bi-metalic strip to curve away from the closed postion and open the circuit. As the bi-metalic strip cools off, it bends back to the at rest position, and closes the circuit. This allows the heater to heat up and start the process all over again. Low current means that the flasher's thermal strip doesn't get very hot, so it resets quickly.