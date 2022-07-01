Engine Sluggish 302HO

Skrause118

Jan 20, 2022
Fort myers, FL
Hello all, I have an 88 Fox mustang GT with 302 roller motor. Has about 180psi of compression in all 8 cylinders. I was sick of the old efi so I carb swapped it. I put an Edelbrock rpm air gap intake, redone E7 heads, stiffer comp cam valve springs, a b303 cam, roller tip 1.6 rockers, and a brand new edelbrock AVS2 650cfm carburetor. also an hei distributor. I haven’t touched it at all. The timing is set at 10 degrees. The car is extremely slow, I’ve been in many foxbodies carb swapped and all, this is by far the slowest. Can anyone help out? This is also my daily driver. Thanks!
 

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
22,752
8,249
203
polk county florida
Sorry to hear you carb swapped it, not many around here deal with carbs anymore. There is a lot to tuning with a carb, lets ask some questions first: is there a vacuum canister on the distributor? Is the carb straight out of the box? Do you have a vacuum gauge?
Oh,and what gear in the rear?
 
