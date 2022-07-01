Hello all, I have an 88 Fox mustang GT with 302 roller motor. Has about 180psi of compression in all 8 cylinders. I was sick of the old efi so I carb swapped it. I put an Edelbrock rpm air gap intake, redone E7 heads, stiffer comp cam valve springs, a b303 cam, roller tip 1.6 rockers, and a brand new edelbrock AVS2 650cfm carburetor. also an hei distributor. I haven’t touched it at all. The timing is set at 10 degrees. The car is extremely slow, I’ve been in many foxbodies carb swapped and all, this is by far the slowest. Can anyone help out? This is also my daily driver. Thanks!