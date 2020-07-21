Sluggish and occasional backfire

I got a 93 lx, cold air intake, Mass air meter, 70mm throttle body, brand new distributor cap, wires and plugs, and coil. Also new O2 sensors, and fuel filter. Originally was having some idle issues, replaced the IAC and the EGR, got that under control. It still seems to be sluggish and backfires sometimes mainly seems like its when im in 3rd gear. Other things i have checked and adjustsd are the TPS, and the timming, i have checked the fuel pressure both engine running and engine off both were fine. Going to try cleaning the salt and pepper connectors next. Anything else i should look for? I do have new cold air intake ordered the one i have now is about 20 years old and is not in the fenderwell.