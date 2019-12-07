Small back firing

Dec 7, 2019
Hello Mustang Lovers , have a question .. Having a small back firing around 2000 rpm acceleration, no check engine light , ran my bama tuner nothing , been running the 91 octane as said to with my tune still.. . Shop i go to can't find anything ?? I hear it alittle more then I open up the cutouts At acceleration on the hwy .. Not loud but curious on what it may be ??
 

Jul 12, 2018
Hi, So you did search for codes even though no CEL was triggered?
“Cutouts” send up a red flag, if you have a small exhaust leak anywhere within the cutouts or along the exhaust, a pipe/weld/ flange that creates a vacuum from exhaust flow, it may cause thermal shock “pops” when cool air is pulled in/colliding with expelled superheated combustion gases.
RPM occurrence correlates with Exhaust flow (CFM).
Since you have it (BAMA/SCT “for life” I’m assuming?) do a datalog just to rule out the obvious, sent right to BAMA. It’s free.
Did this begin/change when you installed a new tune? What was the last thing done to the car prior to it’s occurrence?
Checking the basics, condensation near plugs; inside COP’s, unmetered air entering via a cracked vacuum Line or CAI joint, TPS, clean the MAF, etc..
Good luck!
-John
 
Dec 7, 2019
Hello back 08gt500 , thank you for responding to my question.. The popping occurred recently like 2 weeks ago , I had my cutouts installed over 2 yrs now , I haven't done a proper cleaning of my maf since I had it installed over 3 yrs now I got the cleaner to do so. No vaccum leaks from up top engine bay my mechanic looks checked plugs they are still good my jlt filter is a lot dirty then before I hope its a simlle fix?? If not I'll take back my car to exhaust pros to have them go over it for exhaust leaks .. Thank you I'll let you know bro
 
Jul 12, 2018
Hi,
I need to apologize, i was under the impression your mechanic gave it a full tune-up, including the air filter & diagnostics. So, the Car has this pop at 2K with the cutouts opened or closed
I’d certainly wash that filter out let it dry for a bit & re-oil, providing it’s a reusable type. Most are. If uncertain, the box it came in will have instructions. (It’s quite simple, any questions- feel free to ask!)
If that filter’s really dirty, it’s doing it’s job- but on the other hand, it needs to flow well or that may create issues.
Are you in an area where very excessive dusty conditions exist? clean & spiffy the CAI innards & clean the T.Body plates as well. It really just is nuts & bolts. A helpful tip: take lots of pictures before & during work, you’ll always have a references to review.
If you’re not comfortable doing this, I can send you links to proper video’s with the procedures being done correctly(?)
Did you try to reflash the Tune you’re running to the car’s CPU again? Sometimes this will help.
They make Filters specific to more than average dusty conditions, or more frequent cleaning intervals. The basics are most often what causes us the most tyranny.
4 quick questions..
1) Are you running OE COP’s, or aftermarket?
2) Does the motor seem to have power loss or stumble when this occurs, or just the 2,000 RPM pop’s?
3) This happens under acceleration, you checked for codes with your Tune, ever see a flashing CEL that goes away?
4) Any other things you may have done to the car or may have occurred right before you noticed this popping (anything; filled up at a different gas station, disconnected the battery, excessive rainfall)?
Best!
-John
 
Dec 7, 2019
Hi john, thanks for the help I just cleaned the maf and switched out the jlt filter with my other spare one I bought , and yes at 2000 rpm it pops but no lost of power aftermarket tune, 65mm throttle body all from american muscle no problems since 3 yrs old, regular maintance on her.. im going to take it out for a run in a few
 
Dec 7, 2019
And yes john im going to trying another gas station maybe they have dirty gas I'm running 91 octane for the tune racing tune
 
Dec 7, 2019
Hi John , update ran her for a good while.. Took my bama tuner with me, she stutter at our first gear slighty , felt sluggish thru the gears , code came up misfire 3 cylinder wiped the code re flash the tuner to stock then uploaded the race tune again .. Still the same felt .. Think my coil packs are old they are over 2 yrs old.. Spark plugs are good still..
 
Jul 12, 2018
Hi, If they are not OE COP’s they historically do seem to fail quicker. Check your connections & if it found a misfire on #3 it was either coil or Injector. You can test it by moving it to another cylinder, swap & see if the misfire code gravitates to the new cylinder you installed the coil on. Then you’re certain it’s a coil related issue.
When you have a misfire under a load the Check engine light may flash during the misfire, but not remain on. Just an FYI.’if these are aftermarket, still have any stock ones you can use?
Best!
-John
 
07 mustang gt guy

07 mustang gt guy

Member
Dec 7, 2019
7
2
13
48
80205
Hey John , do very much Appreciate the help your giving bro Thank You Very Much Bro I'll check by switching around cops I'll know more tomorrow browski
 
