Small back firing

Hi,

I need to apologize, i was under the impression your mechanic gave it a full tune-up, including the air filter & diagnostics. So, the Car has this pop at 2K with the cutouts opened or closed

I’d certainly wash that filter out let it dry for a bit & re-oil, providing it’s a reusable type. Most are. If uncertain, the box it came in will have instructions. (It’s quite simple, any questions- feel free to ask!)

If that filter’s really dirty, it’s doing it’s job- but on the other hand, it needs to flow well or that may create issues.

Are you in an area where very excessive dusty conditions exist? clean & spiffy the CAI innards & clean the T.Body plates as well. It really just is nuts & bolts. A helpful tip: take lots of pictures before & during work, you’ll always have a references to review.

If you’re not comfortable doing this, I can send you links to proper video’s with the procedures being done correctly(?)

Did you try to reflash the Tune you’re running to the car’s CPU again? Sometimes this will help.

They make Filters specific to more than average dusty conditions, or more frequent cleaning intervals. The basics are most often what causes us the most tyranny.

4 quick questions..

1) Are you running OE COP’s, or aftermarket?

2) Does the motor seem to have power loss or stumble when this occurs, or just the 2,000 RPM pop’s?

3) This happens under acceleration, you checked for codes with your Tune, ever see a flashing CEL that goes away?

4) Any other things you may have done to the car or may have occurred right before you noticed this popping (anything; filled up at a different gas station, disconnected the battery, excessive rainfall)?

Best!

-John