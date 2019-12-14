small block Windsor in a Morris Minor Gasser

This is my 1958 Morris Minor that I bought 3 years ago . It went from a stock Morris to the stage it is in right now.
I found this car setting in South Carolina in a car port. It had been setting for 10 years waiting to be hot rodded.
Unfortunately the previous owner has cancer and couldn't do the car so I bought the car and took it home to my shop in Florida.
Here is the day I got it home and the day I took it to the first Southeast Gasser race in Knoxville Tn.
I will show you the transformation in future posts to show how much went into building this car. It is not a bolt together project as nothing is
available to buy to just bolt together a new car and then go race. I started with 4 chalk marks on the floor of my shop to tell where the wheels were going
to be .
The only thing I did not do myself is the machine work on the block and the driveshaft.
DSCF3572.JPG
 
When I first started on the car I stripped it down to the shell and got rid of everything that I didn't need or plan on reusing. I recouped about half of the price of the car by selling the original glass, steering column. wheels and tires and some misc. stuff to a collector.
Then it was time to start on the chassis. I knew I was going to run a straight axle so a friend contacted me about a 53 Ford that already had disc brakes and the guy was converting to a Mustang 11 front end .
I just had to drive over pick it up . I had to narrow it 6 1/4 inches to make it fit , but it was free. Another friend had a blown Studebaker drag car that he had recently finished . Unfortunately for him he had a shop fire and the car was a total loss except for the 9 inch Ford rear that had a spool and Strange 33 spline axles.
It just happened to be the right width. I had done some work for him on a 64 Merc convertible so he gave me the rear end.
So a pile of 2x3 tubing and some 1 5/8 tubing and about 3 weeks worth of work I had my gasser chassis and 10 point roll cage.
this car is built to run with the Southeast Gassers. they have a very strict rule book. It also has to look like it was built before 1967 so this is built all wrong in comparison to the rules and trends of todays race cars.
I knew it was going to have a small block Windsor motor and a top loader 4 speed. So I had a 5.0 block machined by my machine shop in Florida and I scored a Liberty prepped top loader.
I will post some more photos now and more in a day or so.
20170513_132731 (1).jpg
20170513_132705 (1).jpg
 
Building the motor. First motor . .040 over 5.0 block bored,honed with torque plates and square decked. Mahle 2 eye brow flat tops, Scat I beam rods , .010 under stock crank. Assembly balanced and assembled with .000 deck height.
ProMaxx 1201 CNC ported heads , Parker intake , Scorpian roller rockers, .600 lift solid roller cam . Comp cams timing set , Melling oil pump . Arp oil pump drive and head and main bolts. Jegs oil pan.
20180329_122946.jpg
20180406_160230 (1).jpg
 
Well next update of my little project car. Had to make motor mounts and headers and fab the radiator mount. The radiator is from an 89 Honda Civic. Ebay special 89.00 bucks with the cooling fan . Perfect for 1/8 th mile drag racing.
20180517_182034.jpg
20180512_165042.jpg
DSCF3469.JPG
20180503_152454.jpg
 
