small block Windsor in a Morris Minor Gasser

When I first started on the car I stripped it down to the shell and got rid of everything that I didn't need or plan on reusing. I recouped about half of the price of the car by selling the original glass, steering column. wheels and tires and some misc. stuff to a collector.Then it was time to start on the chassis. I knew I was going to run a straight axle so a friend contacted me about a 53 Ford that already had disc brakes and the guy was converting to a Mustang 11 front end .I just had to drive over pick it up . I had to narrow it 6 1/4 inches to make it fit , but it was free. Another friend had a blown Studebaker drag car that he had recently finished . Unfortunately for him he had a shop fire and the car was a total loss except for the 9 inch Ford rear that had a spool and Strange 33 spline axles.It just happened to be the right width. I had done some work for him on a 64 Merc convertible so he gave me the rear end.So a pile of 2x3 tubing and some 1 5/8 tubing and about 3 weeks worth of work I had my gasser chassis and 10 point roll cage.this car is built to run with the Southeast Gassers. they have a very strict rule book. It also has to look like it was built before 1967 so this is built all wrong in comparison to the rules and trends of todays race cars.I knew it was going to have a small block Windsor motor and a top loader 4 speed. So I had a 5.0 block machined by my machine shop in Florida and I scored a Liberty prepped top loader.I will post some more photos now and more in a day or so.