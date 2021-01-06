Small piece of rubber fell into spark plug hole

R

RedLight

New Member
Jan 5, 2021
2
0
0
36
Georgia
I was installing new spark plugs, and a 1/2" long piece of rubber fell into the spark plug hole on the wall. It came off a slim o-ring that sits at the top of the plug hole in the manifold. I tried vacuuming it out, it eventually fell in between the piston and the wall.

I don't know if I should worry about it, should I take out the piston? It fell into the plug closest to the driver.


2010 GT, 4.6L
 

Attached is a picture of the debris at the bottom. It has gone deeper and cannot be vacuumed out at this point.
 

Attachments

  • 20210105212105.jpg
    20210105212105.jpg
    18.7 KB · Views: 3
