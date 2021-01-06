Small piece of rubber fell into spark plug hole

I was installing new spark plugs, and a 1/2" long piece of rubber fell into the spark plug hole on the wall. It came off a slim o-ring that sits at the top of the plug hole in the manifold. I tried vacuuming it out, it eventually fell in between the piston and the wall.



I don't know if I should worry about it, should I take out the piston? It fell into the plug closest to the driver.





2010 GT, 4.6L