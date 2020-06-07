smog and egr delete

snackman508

Jun 16, 2019
Lancaster PA
ok so this have been discussed a lot with lots of differing opinions. here is my situation, Im swaping the 5.0 in a rx7. i pulled the egr and smog (plugged the holes in the heads and blocked off egr hole) off to make things simpler and they both needed replaced if i kept them. If i get the simulator plug will it shut off my smog codes as well all egr codes. are there other things i need to plug off or think about. ive heard people say it will run rich and others say the ecu will not be affected.
 

