Smog pump removal while retaining EGR?

Im somewhat confused. I would like to remove my smog pump on my car simply by rerouting the belt when I install the a/c delete pulley. But in everything I have read they say to plug the holes in the heads and remove the piping. Dont those tubes have to do with the egr? Also they say to pinch off the tube coming off the H pipe which I also thought was part of the egr? If im missing something could someone more knowledgeable set me straight? I wouldnt mind deleting the EGR but Ive read from some of you guys that it is beneficial and acctually helps by cooling the cylinders and preventing detonation and such. Also ive heard that the egr plugs that fool the computer throw codes or put the car in closed loop...