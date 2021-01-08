smog removal still not a thing?

Hi all,

i am bringing my 95 gt out of a long hibernation (like, 17 years of not moving much at all, like, maybe 3 times up and down my driveway total).

the other day (a month or so ago) i replaced the belt, and because im a genius i said hey, let me buy a shorter belt and bypass the smog pump, and i did.

the car has an off road x-pipe on it so the pump is doing nothing as far as i know (unless it has a dual purpose?)

i was thinking about removing the pump altogether and the plumbing that goes with it.

so i started reading some threads here, and it seems there's more people suggesting to keep the pump on rather than remove it as theres not much benefit to removing it.



the car is over 25 years old now and does not require any inspection in my state.



the goal for the car is getting it running well again (which is surprisingly close) and then maybe slowly replace/add parts to get it to a respectable 1/4 time. maybe even put the supercharger back on it.

right now it has the usual bits and pieces, a cam, ported GT40 heads, gt40 upper and lower intake, roller rockers (and maybe a missing ground wire...)



so, i should just leave the smog pump on at least until it becomes a dedicated track car perhaps?



Thanks