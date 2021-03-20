Smog stuff removal advise

What’s your intent by removing the smog stuff? If it’s HP, there’s not much to gain.



most people lump them air pump system, EGR and charcoal canister in with the smog equipment.



if you still have cats, you’ll want to keep the air pump. If you’ve removed the cats, the air pump and all the plumbing can come off. Cap the vac lines off the solenoids and you’ll need to cap the pipe running to the rear of the heads. Stuff it in a box and sell it or save it.



EGR is not worth deleting on a stock ECU setup. It lowers combustion temps and improves part throttle fuel economy. Most delete it to clean up the engine bay. There are EGR delete plates and simulatirs but the EGR sims have been discontinued due to epa pressure. You’ll have to make your own or live with the check engine light.



charcoal canister can be removed but you are better off relocating it into the fender instead. Without the canister you may notice strong fumes especially on hot days. Some fab up small homemade canisters inside the fender.