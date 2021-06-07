7upmustang
Running with off-road h-pipe (no cats) but kept smog. Will delete it when new motor is dropped in - until then:
Question for the masses:
1) Where to plug the system (after bypass valve OR after diverter valve)?; and
2) Can I then plug & remove tube off diverter valve leading to exhaust?
