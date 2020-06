I just smoke tested my 93 5.0 and had it coming out of the egr valve and through the TPS sensor. I keep seeing conflicting messages about if that means the EGR is bad or not? Can anyone clarify for me. My idle is high and hangs up. Car also has no power. Very sluggish. I have adjusted the tps voltage I have it at .96 and have cleaned the throttle body up. I have a new egr and tps sensor on order.