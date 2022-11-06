Smoking near exhaust manifold

Hello everyone,

I recently purchased a 2000 Mustang GT 4.6L SOHC. It was sitting for a while, so I replaced the fuel pump and got it started. When I started it and ran it for about 2 minutes, It began to smoke very badly. It appears to be coming from the exhaust manifold area, but I'm not sure. At first I thought it was the heater hoses leaking onto the headers, but I made sure those were rerouted properly. Then I thought it might have been leaking coolant somewhere, so I ran a pressure test on it, but it exposed no leaks. I saw gunk on the headers themselves, but the smoke seems too excessive for it to be coming from residue. Unfortunately, I don't have anyone that can run the car as I get under it to inspect it further. If anyone has any suggestions, I would appreciate any input on guiding me. Thank you!