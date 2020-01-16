SN95 351 convertible swap

F

Fredsn95

New Member
Jan 16, 2020
1
0
1
49
Vancouver
Hello

New member to this site. Grateful to potentially have access to the vast knowledge on here.
My question is related to swapping a 351w into a 1995 GT convertible. I realize that 351w conversion
into an SN95 has been very well addressed previously but my question is in regards to the differences
between installing into a convertible vs into a coupe. Read previously somewhere else that there are a few
sticky issues when installing into a vert that wouldn't occur with a coupe? Anybody have experience
with this conversion?
Thanks
Fred
 

