SN95 351 convertible swap

Hello



New member to this site. Grateful to potentially have access to the vast knowledge on here.

My question is related to swapping a 351w into a 1995 GT convertible. I realize that 351w conversion

into an SN95 has been very well addressed previously but my question is in regards to the differences

between installing into a convertible vs into a coupe. Read previously somewhere else that there are a few

sticky issues when installing into a vert that wouldn't occur with a coupe? Anybody have experience

with this conversion?

Thanks

Fred