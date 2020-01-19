Sn95 coilovers

So I just ordered a set of cheap coilovers for my mustang. They’re the maxpeeding rods which are known to be the cheapest coilovers on the market. I was wondering if I would be able to fit a nicer set of lowering springs onto these struts to make a half decent suspension and decrease the bounciness and squeakiness that comes with those cheap springs. And don’t tell me to just get a set of more expensive springs because I’ve already bought the cheap ones. Anybody with experience on these coilovers let me know your thoughts and suggestions on how to get a decent lowered ride with them.
 

