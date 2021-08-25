SN95 Convertible top operation

Hi guys!

I'm new in this forum.

I've just purchased a 1998 GT Manual Convertible and I have a few questions about the top operation.

(I don't have the owners manual...)

When I put the top down (or up) should I keep pushing the boton switch a little bit more even if the top is already down (or up)?

I realized the motors will keep working even if the top is already in position.

So my question is should I stop pushing the switch when the top is in position or should I wait a few seconds more?



I don't want to damage the top system, but I want to be sure my top is fully closed.



Any info is welcome!



(*sorry for my english, I'm Mexican and I don´t practice my english enough)