SN95 Convertible top operation

Jul 27, 2021
Hi guys!
I'm new in this forum.
I've just purchased a 1998 GT Manual Convertible and I have a few questions about the top operation.
(I don't have the owners manual...)
When I put the top down (or up) should I keep pushing the boton switch a little bit more even if the top is already down (or up)?
I realized the motors will keep working even if the top is already in position.
So my question is should I stop pushing the switch when the top is in position or should I wait a few seconds more?

I don't want to damage the top system, but I want to be sure my top is fully closed.

Any info is welcome!

(*sorry for my english, I'm Mexican and I don´t practice my english enough)
 

