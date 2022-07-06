Sn95 Gt Rear end in ‘91 Fox 5.0

Howdy, I still have the stock rear end in my ‘91 5.0 and I’m looking to 5 lug swap it. I have seen other threads touch on the topic but I want to ask the detailed questions about swapping the Gt Sn95 rear end to the fox body.



Will everything screw into the frame when doing the swap?



What brake lines and brake system (stock brake booster or hydroboost) should I run?



Also, will the brake system make me have to swap the front end out of an sn95? Or do I swap the stock 4 lug spindle to a 5 lug spindle (along with rotors) and call it a day?



Does the stock shaft connect directly to a 94-98 Gt rear end ?



Once the swap is done, am I limited in suspension options ? As in, do I have to use fox specific suspension or sn95 suspension dimensions; will the sn95 suspension connect directly to mounting points?



I saw in another thread that the rear end swap comes along with “moving it negatively in order to fit the tires under the car.” I’m not sure that that means. Also, not looking to weld anything in case that comes up.



I know it’s been quite a mouthful but help, tips, experience is appreciated!