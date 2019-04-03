For sale is an SN95 (1994-1995 Mustang 5.0) Kenne Bell 1.5 liter supercharger with polished standard inlet & outlet for use with a GT40/Explorer lower intake (not included). Rotors appear to be in good shape and blower spins freely. Going a different direction with the project and now longer need. Asking $2000 OBO.



Located in Central New Jersey. Let me know if you need additional details or photos.