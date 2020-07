Works good, lasts a long time...You need a flange adapter to fit the stock slip on air ducting that goes to the air box. Wiring plugs right in with no changes. Metal flange adapter - see http://www.kustomz.com/cat3.html . Buy the TR70 for $44.95.Some other cars that can provide the proper MAF/sensor assembly...1995-94 Mustang 3.8L F2VF-12B579-A2A,1994-92 Crown Victoria 4.6L F2VF-12B579-A2A,1995-94 Mustang, Mustang Cobra 5.0L F2VF-12B579-A2A,1994-92 Town Car 4.6L F2VF-12B579-A2A,1994-92 Grand Marquis 4.6L F2VF-12B579-A2A,Evidently the –A1A, -A2A, AA, etc. on the end of the part number is a minor variant that did not change the operating specs. You should be able to ignore it and have everything work good.I have had excellent results with mine.