As far as the combo, I am still sorting it out. I already have Crane 1.7s so I am thinking GT40 heads with stock cam and 1.7s. Do you think its worth it to just have TMOSS clean up the Chinese Cobra? The runners on the upper and lower look pretty crappy.



Inside the runner looks pretty crappy and look at the poor finish on the end of the upper

Soak the uppper and lower over night in parts cleaner or have a machine shop hot tank them and see how they look after. I wouldnt bother porting the upper as most gains come from the lower. Tom can get that lower to flow as good if not better than most aftermarket intakes.The stock H.O cam and 1.7's will be a nice little combination with the GT40 heads- about the same lift as a b cam with a better idle. Change the springs on the heads to TFS ones as the stock explorer springs are weak.To lift the motor, take off the valve covers and use the upper head bolts in opposing corners. I like to run a chain in an X fashion and a bolt in each corner of the engine rather than one chain, as it helps to spread the load.