SN95 tire size advice

Ok so I know this is a frequently asked question, I’ve read quite a few threads but can’t seem to find a solid answer. My problem is I have a stock 2000 gt sitting on replica bullet 18x10 wheels on all 4 corners. The current tire on them is 265 35 r18. I’ve always found the side wall a little small but do like the width. They are wore now and I’m looking to replace them.

The car came this way, and since the rims are not staggered it seems there isn’t a great size that is slightly taller, same width, that won’t rub on the front and won’t be too wide that they track the steering.

I was thinking the 275 35s or 255 40s? I don’t know?!