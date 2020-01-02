SN95 To Fox Swap. Brake Problems!

brodymac

New Member
Jan 2, 2020
London Ontario Canada
Hey Guys, new to the site. I recently did a SN95 Spindle swap on my 93 Fox. I upgraded to 94 GT calipers on the front and left the stock rear drums. I’m getting mixed findings about whether I have to upgrade the m/c and booster or not. I have a very soft pedal. They hardly work and I have bled each of them many times... I’m hoping it’s something I can fix without upgrading anything else. I added a pic of the car just because
 

nickyb

nickyb

Active Member
Apr 3, 2009
You should be ok ,unless you let the master cylinder run out of fluid when you changed things? If so you let air in there and now you need to bleed the master.that should do the trick.
 
