SN95 To Fox Swap. Brake Problems!

Hey Guys, new to the site. I recently did a SN95 Spindle swap on my 93 Fox. I upgraded to 94 GT calipers on the front and left the stock rear drums. I’m getting mixed findings about whether I have to upgrade the m/c and booster or not. I have a very soft pedal. They hardly work and I have bled each of them many times... I’m hoping it’s something I can fix without upgrading anything else. I added a pic of the car just because