Engine SN95 valve covers - stud mounted rockers

hankth18

Feb 24, 2021
Rock Hill, SC
HELP!!!! I'm almost done with a 347 stroker rebuild for my '94 Mustang. I am running Flotek 205 heads with TFS 1.6 stud mounted roller rockers, roughly measures 3" to the top of the studs. I mocked up a set of tall valve covers, but they won't clear the alternator, which from what I've read on other forums is a common issue. Otherwise they fit great clearance wise with my rockers, other than needing a spacer for the upper intake. Is there an off the shelf valve cover out there that will fit around the alternator (i.e. a notch fabbed into the cover)? Anyone have any for sale? If none, what are my options to relocated the alternator or modify to make it work?
 

Top Bottom