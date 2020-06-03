Sn95 vs Fox: Lets talk rust

Come to think of it, I have yet to see a rusty sn95. Was there some sort of coating or treatment from the factory? Or just better water dissipation. I have looked at three foxes this week as a project to swap a 351 into. A calypso green vert 1992, total rust bucket, shock towers, floors, every single body panel had rust. 1993 calypso hatch, same thing. An 86 notch 2.3L, not as bad as these three but enough to make me steer clear, inside the passenger door and fender where they meet was rotten, spare tire well, holes in floorboard etc. Now looking to do a miata or porsche 944. It's a shame so many foxes are mistreated. Just wondering on the sn95 rust thing also, just thinking out loud.