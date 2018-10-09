JAA
Hi everyone, new guy here from outside of Boston, MA. Been reading in the background here for a while, but I have now taken delivery of my first Ford named Snow via my dad and Orlando, FL.
Im pretty sure this thread is useless without pics, so lets get those out of the way. These were taken when my dad arrived, with the initial work being needed was a good vacuum.
With the pictures out of the way, let me now say that I am a wannabe amateur when it comes to working on cars. Since ive been reading here ive learned a lot, watched way to much YouTube and as well have so much go over my head. I mention all this because im going to have a million questions. Id like to apologize now for how beginner those questions will be. Ive never done any real work to cars before. However, im committed to this restomod and getting some quality lessons, pictures, and mistakes along the way.
Goal - Fun and spirited weekend cruiser
My running lists ...
Known issues
Codes - 94 44 18, No smog pump or cats?
Work to do
Alternator upgrade
Electrical fan upgrade
Led lights around including dash
Power seats
Power top boot rear cinch
Ac/heat knob
Radio
Power door locks
Adjust hood cable
Boot cover plastic clips rear
Tighten all speaker panels
Power driver window slow slow when car not started
Parts to acquire:
SFC's
3G alternator
Electric fan
Disc rear
Door panel plastic clips
Driver side door panel screws
? Driver and passenger side door male and female power harness
Driver and passenger power door lock actuators
Thanks in advance!
