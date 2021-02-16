So how does my T5 look?

Hello. Tore apart my transmission and found some concerning things.Here is my 1-2 slider (be ware)This is one of the most chewed up sliders I've seen. I don't even know how this got this way... Synchro was fine. Probably because previous owner beat the hell out of it. Other side (1st gear) looks new.Speaking of synchros... Here is my third gear synchro. This is the main reason that I rebuilt this thing. Absolutely NO action from this synchro. Again, likley due to this gearbox being beat hard.Here is my second gear. This is a 30 tooth second gear which seems to be harder to find and more expensive. My question to you guys is will is be OK using this? The picture makes it look worse than in real life. There is still a small amount of point definition left on the upper part of the teeth. I just spent a lot of money on a kit and the slider for this thing, I really don't feel like spending another $80 on it. If I do decide to use this, what will be the consequences? Long term effects?On more question. My main shaft has a small amount pitting/damage, causing the notorious T5 whine. So if I choose to not buy another main shaft or repair this one, am I screwed? I think it was due to improper preload on the shafts. If I stop the source of the damage, will it continue to wear? Keep in mind, my engine is not much more powerful than stock and I don't beat on my transmissions. Thanks.