So how does my T5 look?

93CalypsoConvert

93CalypsoConvert

Member
Nov 26, 2020
29
6
13
40
Southern Virginia
Hello. Tore apart my transmission and found some concerning things.
Here is my 1-2 slider (be ware)
IMG_2425.jpg

This is one of the most chewed up sliders I've seen. I don't even know how this got this way... Synchro was fine. Probably because previous owner beat the hell out of it. Other side (1st gear) looks new.

Speaking of synchros... Here is my third gear synchro. This is the main reason that I rebuilt this thing. Absolutely NO action from this synchro. Again, likley due to this gearbox being beat hard.

IMG_2428.jpg


Here is my second gear. This is a 30 tooth second gear which seems to be harder to find and more expensive. My question to you guys is will is be OK using this? The picture makes it look worse than in real life. There is still a small amount of point definition left on the upper part of the teeth. I just spent a lot of money on a kit and the slider for this thing, I really don't feel like spending another $80 on it. If I do decide to use this, what will be the consequences? Long term effects?
IMG_2423.jpg

On more question. My main shaft has a small amount pitting/damage, causing the notorious T5 whine. So if I choose to not buy another main shaft or repair this one, am I screwed? I think it was due to improper preload on the shafts. If I stop the source of the damage, will it continue to wear? Keep in mind, my engine is not much more powerful than stock and I don't beat on my transmissions. Thanks.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

93CalypsoConvert
Unknown t5 whine
Replies
2
Views
188
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
91TwighlightGT
91TwighlightGT
2Blue2
Help I want to put this T5 in our Cobra II
Replies
104
Views
5K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
extra_stout
E
V
Engine 1990 GT Manual Transmission - Oil Leak and Water plug
Replies
8
Views
654
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Vix
V
G
Drivetrain T5 Teardown Question
Replies
18
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Glliw
G
ShedBuiltMS
Progress Thread Dirty Water Racing 89 Notch Project
Replies
63
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
DAVE94LIGHTNING
D
Top Bottom