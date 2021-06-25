So I don't have a Mustang, but...

I HAVE had one. A ugly little tan, notchback 85? with a 4 popper. And that was in the 80's. (may have just aged myself there). It got me from A to B. Then ended up with a boat rack on top my dad used to go fishin' in. It's funny that it has become a desirable car at this point!



Thats not why I'm here though. I don't have a stang, BUT I have ones heart! I have a 89' H.O in a Falcon! And I need help. I quit working on cars / hot rods when they added computers to them. They were a pain. Though now with the internet the mystery has been lifted and am gonna take another shot at it. So if I don't get stoned by other members (the kind where you throw rocks!) I hope to glean some information from here to make my Falstang, Mustcon, Falcon with the heart of a stallion, fly again!



Also, I looked at quite a few forums before I picked this one. Seems to have knowledgeable and helpful members more than the others.