Engine So I know this has been beaten to death, but... I have a 3k vibration

Ok, so as the title states, recently I have been noticing I have a vibration that starts at about 3k and seems to drive out after 4K. So, tested at idle and vibration is there so I am pretty sure it is engine related. Previous owner had poly engine and transmission mounts installed. i know nothing about the clutch and flywheel set up. I have a balancer on the way but is taking forever to get here... my Currently balance doesn’t look awful but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t still be the case.

my issue is this... if it was a harmonic balancer issue, why would the vibration disappear after 4K?

I have seen people suggest that the exhaust could be too close to the body causing a vibration there. I do feel it mostly in the seat. But I can’t see a spot it would be contacting

open to discussion on the situation because. Just kind of curious. Thanks
 

This could be a number of things. Unfortunately you will need to chase everything.

For example. A Misfire could cause this. I had a dead fuel injector and didn't know it. Car has a slight vibration at idle and 3K and would smooth out athigher RPM. Can ran strong otherwise. Pulled my codes and performed the cylinder balance test and found one cylinder was not firing. Fixed the injector and that vibration was all gone.
 
First thing I would do is remove that poly transmission mount and put a $15 stock rubber one in. The poly engine mounts are fine but that poly trans mount will give you soo much vibration you'll feel a night and day difference. May not totally be your issue but well greatly improve it and help allow you to trace down the true source if it still exist.
 
Thanks guys, for the quick response. The tranny mount is cheap enough and worth a shot. I’m not terribly annoyed by the vibration if it’s ‘normal’ hahaha. But I don’t want to cause anymore issues. I’d like to tackle the steering if I don’t need to worry about putting a motor in it.

So let me throw out a little more information. I recently installed a Holley terminator x kit, it is untuned right now, new plugs, and injectors at the time. The vibration was there prior. So I pulled the plugs after about 200 miles and they are clean as a whistle. Cylinder 8 looked the worst which I thought might be normal due to location and excess heat. Did a compression test last year (not that it couldn’t change) and they were all within reason of each other. Now I have been a VW tech my whole life and v8s are not common and we don’t have any pushrod motors so the way I know a misfire typically feels makes me question that it would even clear up after 1000rpms. If that makes sense. Maybe a dirty nozzle or poor spray pattern…

I am not doubting anything, just trying to discuss and talk through my issues on the car as well as always being open to a good solid explanation. Thanks afain
 
I drove around a full summer driving season on 7 cylinders and never realized it. Injector was dead dead dead. No resistance across it's coil.

It felt like a slight vibration mostly off idle and around 3K RPM. Car would still light up 2nd gear even on 7. I thought it was a vibration due to a bad balancer, or something in the flywheel/clutch area.

Don't rule anything out right now.


Poly trans mount is a known source of excessive vibrations as well. It doesn't create the vibs but transmits the more to the vehicle
 
Also, because this is a forum and I know there is always that one guy. Let me specify, that there has not been a pushrod motor since I have been at the dealership. I am aware that air cooleds are all pushrod motors. Hahaha
 
Mustang5L5 said:
I drove around a full summer driving season on 7 cylinders and never realized it. Injector was dead dead dead. No resistance across it's coil.

It felt like a slight vibration mostly off idle and around 3K RPM. Car would still light up 2nd gear even on 7. I thought it was a vibration due to a bad balancer, or something in the flywheel/clutch area.

Don't rule anything out right now.


Poly trans mount is a known source of excessive vibrations as well. It doesn't create the vibs but transmits the more to the vehicle
How is everyone testing on this motor for a dead cylinder?

also, I want to note, I believe this vibration was present prior to the new parts/efi. I just assumed it was driveline the last time I drove it and since it sat for a few months during the install wrote it off until I was back in the car this summer
 
