Thanks guys, for the quick response. The tranny mount is cheap enough and worth a shot. I’m not terribly annoyed by the vibration if it’s ‘normal’ hahaha. But I don’t want to cause anymore issues. I’d like to tackle the steering if I don’t need to worry about putting a motor in it.



So let me throw out a little more information. I recently installed a Holley terminator x kit, it is untuned right now, new plugs, and injectors at the time. The vibration was there prior. So I pulled the plugs after about 200 miles and they are clean as a whistle. Cylinder 8 looked the worst which I thought might be normal due to location and excess heat. Did a compression test last year (not that it couldn’t change) and they were all within reason of each other. Now I have been a VW tech my whole life and v8s are not common and we don’t have any pushrod motors so the way I know a misfire typically feels makes me question that it would even clear up after 1000rpms. If that makes sense. Maybe a dirty nozzle or poor spray pattern…



I am not doubting anything, just trying to discuss and talk through my issues on the car as well as always being open to a good solid explanation. Thanks afain