Ok, so as the title states, recently I have been noticing I have a vibration that starts at about 3k and seems to drive out after 4K. So, tested at idle and vibration is there so I am pretty sure it is engine related. Previous owner had poly engine and transmission mounts installed. i know nothing about the clutch and flywheel set up. I have a balancer on the way but is taking forever to get here... my Currently balance doesn’t look awful but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t still be the case.
my issue is this... if it was a harmonic balancer issue, why would the vibration disappear after 4K?
I have seen people suggest that the exhaust could be too close to the body causing a vibration there. I do feel it mostly in the seat. But I can’t see a spot it would be contacting
open to discussion on the situation because. Just kind of curious. Thanks
