madmike1157 said: Air shocks? traction bars? Wait,...where's my banjo?





Nothing makes for a worse riding car faster than restricting the shock compression w/ an air shock, and binding a leaf spring with a traction bar.



Nicholson made that car body accommodate Pro stock. somehow between the stock 1/4's he fit a 14 x 32 tire.

Now I know he stretched the wheel well,...but he certainly didn't widen the body. Back then the car had to look "stock".



The lack of tire is what kills the way these cars look IMO. Not that it needs a steam roller,..but it certainly needs more than some short 15 profile. (Something in the 275 x 35 x 17 oughtta be just about right)



I know that you know that I don't like this body style,...Mainly because of the disproportionate styling (Giant headlight buckets, trimmed down to a regular sized head light) "Too small" tires that reek of "I can't go around a corner to save my ass" and that interior,........seems I hear Ricardo Montelban off in the distance.....talking about how he jumped ship from Chrysler because he liked the "Corinthian feel" of the II interior better.



If somebody would take one of those cars OUT of the mid 70's and do a modern interpretation using current styling,....maybe I'll change my mind. Click to expand...

The traction bars I'm installing are different than most. They don't bolt to the leaf spring directly like the old Lakewood bars everyone bought at Pep Boys back in the day. They'll still restrict the spring some, but not like that.The air shocks, well, the car had them when I got it, and I figured out the various air pressures fairly quickly for whatever I was doing. I don't know if they're staying long-term or not at this point, but for now, they're the plan. I've dreamed of grabbing the whole rear end out of a mid-90s Thunderbird and figuring out how to shove it under there and make it work, but my fabrication skills are nowhere near up to the challenge, and I don't know anyone around here that has said skills that wouldn't charge more than I could afford. IRS is the dream, but for now I'll settle for bolt-ons.I don't want to tub the car out for a tire wider than what will fit in there right now because the factory fuel tank is in the way (and I'm going back to that for simplicity's sake, I don't want to cut out the trunk floor for a fuel cell, and the trunk-mounted cell I've got takes up too much room and vents to the trunk (my fault, bought a cheap RJS Racing cell that vents through the fill cap when I was younger, stupider, and didn't know any better.) When I found out Spectra was making Mustang II fuel tanks and sending units again, I grabbed one. The original was leaking, in bad shape, had the sending unit epoxied to it, and was coated in some thick black coating that wouldn't easily come off on the outside.The interior, well... I'm putting a new headliner in it, and ditching most of the vinyl. I haven't made up my mind one way or another on a rear seat delete. It's getting modern non-shag carpet (found a company that makes a thicker cut-pile so it'll fit the factory trim without slipping out, but still look like modern automotive carpet) and the dash, well... I haven't made up my mind on it yet, but it's getting gutted for an aftermarket A/C system eventually, so I know I'll be doing something with it at that point, because 41+ year old plastic isn't going to easily come out in one piece. The door panels need attention, but I haven't decided whether I'm going to re-create something similar to the original yet, or go for something totally different.Exterior-wise, I'll probably be doing the 3-red taillight lense conversion with 60s Mustang reverse lights mounted in a tucked fiberglass rear bumper from Scottsrods to replace the oversized urethane 5mph piece on it that's cracked to hell. on the rear, and do the same tucked bumper in the front. I'll be doing something totally different with the hood, as the 3" cowl doesn't look as good as I wanted it to, and it's splitting anyway. I have no idea what, as of yet, and I do have a stock hood in storage from my gold '76 I parted out after I got the estimate to straighten the subframe (was bent when I bought it).When I look at attempts to modernize a II's exterior, they always seem to just fall flat.From the front it looks like a mongrel. The offspring of a Lexus and an S197 Mustang. From the side it looks ridiculously long, and certain body lines don't seem to match. From the rear, it looks like a 70s Toyota Celica with a Hyundai Veloster's exhaust tip. That said, it's popular as hell with the mainstream Mustang crowd, even with it's oddball and goofy sounding V10.This one made Car Craft Magazine when I was in high school (around 2000). To be honest, I'm still surprised to this day that they did a feature on it. The wheels SCREAM 1990s loud and clear, the Chrysler minivan front bumper (kid you not, that's what the guy used) leaves it looking artificially "nose-high", and the smoothed roll-pan look on the rear, while clean, just leaves too much of a big flat blank spot for my tastes. I LOVE the taillights he did for his car though. The interior was 100% stock except for the orange body color on the dash panels, and the engine was a ho-hum 302. Like I said, surprisingly plain for a feature car, though it's execution was clean.Then I look at cars that are built without regard for being modern, sometimes while being very modern:A prime example would be this car: http://mustangii.net/46l_ii.asp It really flies under the radar. I've never seen it featured in a magazine or any 'stang site other than MustangII.net, but the car is one of the cleanest custom IIs out there. The 4.6 Terminator swap, very subtle (other than the seats) interior changes, like the same kind of carpet I'll be doing in my car, and the aluminum dash inserts, 8.8 swap, a crap-ton of smoothing in the engine compartment, it's a real nice build. From the outside, other than the all-red lense conversion to the taillights (which I'll be doing) and the cowl hood, there's no obvious big changes to the car.There's also cars like these: http://www.forgottenpony.com/gallery/1978-king-cobra/ (Make sure and go through all of Forgottenpony's cars, he's probably done more builds than anyone else with IIs).None of these cars attempt to be overly modern, just different, and for some reason they work. The two up top that tried to be modern really don't.