I bought my car a year ago, and have been researching and learning all things Fox for the past year.



I had originally thought that my car has the early Lincoln Mark VII rear in it, but it has the quad shock mounts on the 8.8, so now I'm not so sure. The brake pads are very large, and the rotors are at least 11", and are vented. I'm currently running a 275/40/17 American Racing Wheel that's 17x9 with 24ET. I know that the Mark VII rear can be wider if not addressed with different axles.



I'm installing 1994 SN94 spindles and Cobra calipers/rotors on the front. I have the Cobra Brake Booster, and will decide on a master cylinder soon (prob 1" bore) and a proportioning valve.



Any help would be appreciated.