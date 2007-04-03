So now my window wont roll down. Possable causes?

hotmustang331
Active Member
-
- Apr 29, 2004
-
- 2,967
-
- 3
-
- 48
Well after doing a little grinding on teh K member a few minutes ago (slight header clearance issues I never really took car of) I got in the car and went to roll the window down and nothing...everytime I press the switch "click" but no dice .
Pass side works just fine..but when you go to roll the drivers side, the window doesnt budge and theres a clicking sound that comes from under the dash near the fuse box everytime you press it....its not coming from the door, besides the noise the switch itself makes.
Cars very first actual problem
So anyone have any idea what this is? Motor going bad (the pass window slows down when you try and roll down the drivers side...so it seems like something is eating power) or solenoid? Could it have somehow came off the track and wont budge an inch? BTW I have had 0 problems with this window before now...working just fine a few days ago, now just totally stops. Thanks
