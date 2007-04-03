So now my window wont roll down. Possable causes?

Slamming the door almost always works. Also, you may have to wait a while for the motor to cool off for it to work. If it does not work today, try slamming again tomorrow.



Also, I believe this is caused by the rubber strips that the door glass passes in between as it goes up and down. Keeping the glass very clean also aids in these rubber strips staying clean and in good condition and allowing the window to move freely. If these strips start to degrade for whatever reason they can "hang up" the window every time it moves... In a worst case scenario, the rubber actually flips under on itself and exposes the non-felt covered high friction bare rubber side to the glass. This causes severe drag and can stop the window's movement or overheat the motor and cause a temporary failure of the motor. Usually the motor works again once allowed to cool off.



It is important to keep those strips clean and lubricated, usually with silicone spray or 303 Aerospace Protectant or both.