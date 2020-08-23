So the journey begins

We're going to spend the day organizing the garage and digging through our pile of parts and organizing them and try to identify what we can. In the meantime I figured it would be a good idea to post up some pics so you all could have a look. Rather than ask a bunch of annoying questions right off the bat I was hoping I could get some opinions, concerns, or whatever from people who know their stuff. Although I would consider myself reasonably intelligent about cars and mechanically inclined there are certainly things I see here that I'm not sure about. Don't worry , I'm not expecting anyone to give me step by step instructions on how to assemble a car. What I'm hoping for is for the people here to stop me if I start going off in the wrong direction. It's what you don't know you don't know that'll get you after all. Like I said in my Welcome Wagon post, this is how we bought the car so we don't have the benefit of being the ones who took it apart.Oh, I did manage to figure out the drivers side door latch but other than having a valve stem replaced that's all we've done. It's been here less than a week so it's a start I guess.Here you go.