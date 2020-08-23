So the journey begins

B

BigTsDad

Member
Aug 19, 2020
6
4
13
50
NE Wisconsin
We're going to spend the day organizing the garage and digging through our pile of parts and organizing them and try to identify what we can. In the meantime I figured it would be a good idea to post up some pics so you all could have a look. Rather than ask a bunch of annoying questions right off the bat I was hoping I could get some opinions, concerns, or whatever from people who know their stuff. Although I would consider myself reasonably intelligent about cars and mechanically inclined there are certainly things I see here that I'm not sure about. Don't worry , I'm not expecting anyone to give me step by step instructions on how to assemble a car. What I'm hoping for is for the people here to stop me if I start going off in the wrong direction. It's what you don't know you don't know that'll get you after all. Like I said in my Welcome Wagon post, this is how we bought the car so we don't have the benefit of being the ones who took it apart.

Oh, I did manage to figure out the drivers side door latch but other than having a valve stem replaced that's all we've done. It's been here less than a week so it's a start I guess.

Here you go.
20200823_095645_HDR.jpg
20200823_095653_HDR.jpg
20200823_095701_HDR.jpg
20200823_095715.jpg
20200823_095741_HDR.jpg
20200823_095749_HDR.jpg
20200823_095810_HDR.jpg
20200823_095817_HDR.jpg
20200823_095834.jpg
20200823_095844_HDR.jpg
20200823_095912.jpg
20200823_095932_HDR.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Tubbster66 The Journey To Find A Fox. Found A Cobra Instead. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 558
I My Mustang Journey 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
Modular2v The Journey! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
PoNyExPrEsS J.R. Progress Thread Goal is 11.50 index journey Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 23
85_SS_302_Coupe The journey of 1000 miles starts with one step.. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
whyask THe NEW Journey... 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
C Need help please - new engine fitted - spewing coolant from rad on every journey Classic Mustang Specific Tech 17
maximos My exhaust journey... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 25
D journey to 12sec/NA GT... Almost there! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 25
Keionte Progress Thread In The Beginning, God said, Let there Be LUCIEL! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 171
Advinnie Is this the beginning of the end of my engine 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 12
Justagear The Fox Hunt Begins 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
I Bleed Ford Blue Let The Modding Begin 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 22
bootlegger Newbie Here! Shaker 500 Questions For The Beginning Of My Venture 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
M And It Begins.... The Welcome Wagon 2
DStang99 Well The Fun Begins Have Some Build Questions SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
GHIG13 First Mustang! Let The Addiction Begin! The Welcome Wagon 1
R The Winter Motor Build Begins.... 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
O My Interior Restoration Begins 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 31
DSMwindzor Beginning To Build 5.0 Motor Need Help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
MRaburn StangNet’s Project 86 Ford Mustang begins StangNet Site News 1
khank1995 Roof Skin Swap!! The restoration begins (Pictures) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 30
Nightfire Progress Thread And so it begins.... 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 173
lxman Side Job That Was Crap From Beginning 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
B Let the wire hiding madness begin! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
C Checking in as I begin to Research getting another First Gen The Welcome Wagon 2
T Starting Restoration, Question About Where to Begin (Rear End?) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
04GTMustang About to Begin the project!! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
FastRedPonyCar Thus begins the longest 6~8 weeks of my life... 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 15
CornerCarvin67 Beginning mods... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
A My 2011 Mustang shimmy saga beginning to today 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 49
B Just Bought an 89 GT - The Project begins! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
StangSims39 COUNT DOWN BEGINS!!!! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 24
87GT Drop Top Begining of suspension 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
P Body work help! let the fun begin! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
S 06 GT just died. Where do I begin? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 10
7upstang91 Help Please! Over Heating!(That's just the beginning of my problems) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
S Let the mayhem begin!!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
BlownStangGT Let the fun begin....sorta 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
drakesdad And so it begins! Stage 1 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
L the fun begins 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
B 408/C4 build begins.... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
back2fox My 86 project begins... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
S And the swap begins... 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
S 347 "carb'd" stroker???? let the war begin... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 67
G GOvert Project: The Beginning Classic Mustang Specific Tech 9
Swede958 It begins again.... restarting project Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
payupsucka after 12 years it finally begins!!!!!!!! 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
TweekedGT Well the Frankenstanging is beginning! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Maza4ever14 Good begining mods? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
Similar threads
Top Bottom