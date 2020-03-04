When I started buying parts and what not the past 6-7 years for my car, I was planing to keep the EGR, so when I bought my Acufab 65mm TB I ordered it with the EGR spacer, but now that I'm going to go PimpXs and can't use the EGR, I don't want to spend more money on the non-egr spacer... so I was just going use the EGR spacer and not hook up the cooling lines to it and leave them capped on the spacer.(any issue doing this?)



I also now have get and EGR block off. So again since I was going to run EGR when I bought the new metal heater pipe that the heater core lines hook too I order the stock type with the nipple (haha I said nipple) for the egr coolant and I tapped a hole and put a fitting in the Explorer lower intake in the back for it. I know I could put a plug in the lower, but I need to now plug that nipple and don't want to do it ghetto style and put a bolt in a piece of hose with a clamp. So what is every one else doing for that? do they make a good coolant type plug (I used something decades ago and remember that cracking and leaking). Or should I just run a coolant line from the nipple to the nipple on the lower, basically making the same connection just bypassing the EGR spacer.. I also didn't know if still allowing it to flow that ways was maybe even a good thing anyway.